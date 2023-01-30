ASML, a Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment, says "rules are being finalized" on export controls, amid reports that the Netherlands and Japan have joined the United States in restricting sales of some computer chip machinery to China.

"It is our understanding that steps have been made towards an agreement between governments which, to our understanding, will be focused on advanced chip manufacturing technology, including but not limited to advanced lithography tools," the company told CNN late Friday in response to questions about export controls to China.

Recommended for you

Tags