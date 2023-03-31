At least 35 people were killed Thursday after falling into a stepwell at a Hindu temple in central India after its floor covering collapsed, according to local officials.

The incident happened at the Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in the city of Indore, in Madhya Pradesh state. The stepwell's covering had collapsed "due to the heavy load" on top, according to the state's chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Recommended for you

CNN's Rhea Mogul contributed reporting.

Tags