Australia to purge Chinese-made cameras from its defense department

Australia's defense ministry will remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns. Pictured are Hikvision cameras. Hikvision is a Chinese company that makes cameras and other surveillance equipment.

 CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images

Australia's defense ministry will remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns, the country's Minister for Defence Richard Marles has said.

The concerns were raised by Senator James Paterson of the opposition Liberal Party, who said Wednesday that he had conducted an "audit" of Chinese-made security devices in use on Australian government premises.

