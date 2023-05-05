Authorities in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur have issued "shoot-at-sight" orders after violence broke out this week between tribal and non-tribal groups that saw properties and vehicles set ablaze.

The state's governor, Anusuiya Uikey, issued the order on Thursday in a bid to "maintain public order and tranquility," a statement from Manipur's home department said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags