Bad news: Consumer prices actually climbed in December

A Target customer looks at a display of board games while shopping in December of 2022, in San Francisco, California.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

December consumer prices rose from the month before and did not fall as previously thought, according to revised data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday.

The newly calibrated Consumer Price Index shows that prices rose 0.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis in December from November versus a previously estimated decline of 0.1%.

