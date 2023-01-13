Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise

Bank earnings fail to impress investors as recession worries rise. Pictured is a JPMorgan Chase bank branch in Washington, D.C., on January 7, 2021.

 Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and asset management giant BlackRock posted results that topped Wall Street's forecasts Friday, but investors were nonetheless disappointed.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase were down about 2% in early trading while BofA fell about 3%. Wells Fargo, which reported earnings that missed Wall Street's targets, was down 4%. Citi and BlackRock each slid about 1%.

Recommended for you

Tags