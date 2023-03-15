"Bailout" became a curse word in American politics following the 2008 global financial crisis, fueling backlash among people who felt the risks and potential consequences of capitalism didn't apply to big corporations or the wealthy.

Now the recent failure of two major banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — and federal intervention to backstop the banks' uninsured depositors — have pushed the B-word back to the center of the nation's political and economic debates.

