New York (CNN) — Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said although he is relieved lawmakers reached a resolution for the debt ceiling, it is “not good for the United States to go through this.”

The resolution “provided momentary momentum in the markets and allows us to face the real economic issues and real debt level issues ahead of us,” Moynihan told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

