Bank of England hikes interest rates again following inflation shock

The Bank of England is expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday following an unexpected jump in inflation.

The Bank of England hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, extending its long-running fight to rein in prices after a surprise increase in inflation in February.

The central bank's 11th consecutive rate hike takes benchmark borrowing costs to 4.25%, the highest since October 2008. Like other major central banks, it has pushed ahead with raising rates despite recent turmoil in the banking sector.

