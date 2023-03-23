Bank of England hikes interest rates following inflation shock

The Bank of England is expected to hike rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday following an unexpected jump in inflation.

 Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

The Bank of England hiked interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Thursday, extending its long-running fight against inflation, which rose unexpectedly in February.

The central bank's 11th consecutive rate hike takes its benchmark rate to 4.25%, the highest since October 2008. Like other major central banks, it has pushed ahead with raising the cost of borrowing despite recent turmoil in the banking sector.

