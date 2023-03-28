Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has said investors are hunting for "points of weakness" in banking, as fears linger that the crisis in the sector could engulf more lenders.

On Monday, European bank shares rose, boosted by news that First Citizens Bank in the United States would buy most of the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed earlier this month. But the rise followed a sharp selloff on Friday, which was led by Deutsche Bank.

Recommended for you

Tags