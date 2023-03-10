Bank run fear: SVB is reportedly exploring a sale as Wall Street calls for a bailout

Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, California

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

SVB Financial Group is reportedly exploring a sale after selling billions of dollars of assets to make its customers whole and sparking a panic on Wall Street this week.

Reuters and CNBC, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the financially strapped bank was considering a potential sale to a larger institution. SVB didn't immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

