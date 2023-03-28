The job market has remained strong even as the Federal Reserve has spent a full year attempting to cool off the economy by raising interest rates. But economists think that the recent banking turmoil may be what finally raises unemployment.

Tech giants like Google, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft have all conducted large layoffs this year. Accenture announced it would slash 19,000 jobs worldwide this month and Disney has begun laying off 7,000 people.

