FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to appear in New York federal court Thursday for the second time this week as a judge weighs a proposal from prosecutors to tighten the conditions of his bail.

Prosecutors on Wednesday asked Judge Lewis Kaplan to significantly restrict Bankman-Fried's use of cellphones, computers and the internet. They allege that Bankman-Fried found "loopholes" that allowed him to potentially violate the conditions of his bail, including use of a VPN, or virtual private network.

