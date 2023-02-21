Bankman-Fried lawyers say they will pay for technical expert to aid judge on bail terms

Former FTX chief executive Samuel Bankman-Fried is seen here in New York City on February 9. Lawyers for Bankman-Fried agreed to pay for a security expert to help the federal judge overseeing his fraud case navigate technology issues.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried agreed to pay for a security expert to help the federal judge overseeing his fraud case navigate technology issues as they seek to keep the FTX founder out of jail before his trial.

In a brief letter, Bankman-Fried's attorneys informed Judge Lewis Kaplan that they agreed with his proposal for a security expert who would work solely for the judge. They said they would propose potential candidates by the end of the week.

