Bankrupt FTX gets permission to liquidate crypto assets

A bankruptcy judge granted FTX, the collapsed crypto exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, permission to liquidate its digital assets.

 Mary Altaffer/AP

New York (CNN) — A bankruptcy judge granted FTX, the collapsed crypto exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, permission to liquidate its digital assets to repay creditors.

FTX has previously said in bankruptcy court filings that its digital assets, such as Solana, Bitcoin and Ether (its three biggest holdings,) amount to about $3.4 billion.

