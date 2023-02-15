Shares of Barclays tumbled nearly 10% Wednesday after the British bank reported a sharp drop in profit, driven by increased provisions for bad debts and huge fines for wrongly sold securities in the United States.

Barclays reported a net profit of £5.97 billion ($7.2 billion) for 2022, a 15% decline on the previous year. Shares were down 9.8% in late morning trade in London, before paring losses in the afternoon.

