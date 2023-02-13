Barney is back, and while Mattel has not yet officially confirmed it, we're guessing he still loves you.

Toy giant Mattel announced Monday that Barney, the friendly (and, let's be honest, cringe-worthy to a large group of Millennials who watched him as pre-schoolers, and to their parents) purple dinosaur is making a triumphant return to TVs and toy shelves next year. Thanks to the switch from live-action to animation, he's now also got great big eyes.

