The embattled chairman of the British Broadcasting Corporaration (BBC), Richard Sharp, resigned on Friday after a report found he failed to disclose his involvement in facilitating a loan of almost $1 million to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp claimed the breach was "inadvertent and not material," but said he was resigning to "prioritise the interests of the BBC."  He had previously denied involvement in the arrangement, or the existence of a conflict of interest as the loan happened before his appointment as head of the public broadcaster.

Lindsay Isaac contributed to this report.

