BDG shuts down Gawker and lays off 8% of staff, CEO announces

Bustle Digital Group CEO Bryan Goldberg announced, the company will lay off 8% of staff and is “suspending operations” at the news and gossip website Gawker.

The digital media conglomerate BDG, which houses brands such as Elite Daily and Bustle, announced on Wednesday that it will slash its workforce by 8% and shutter the recently relaunched news and gossip website Gawker.

In an email to employees, chief executive Bryan Goldberg said the company is "facing a surprisingly difficult" first quarter of 2023 and had made the decision to "reprioritize" some of its investments that "better position the company for the direction we see the industry moving."

