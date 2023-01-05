Bed Bath and Beyond says it may not survive

Bed Bath & Beyond has 'substantial doubt' it can stay in business. Pictured is a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York.

 John Nacion/NurPhoto via AP

Bed Bath & Beyond issued a grim message about its future Thursday, warning that a bankruptcy filing is a possible outcome for the company.

There is "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue" because of its worsening financial situation, the home goods chain said in a regulatory filing Thursday.

Recommended for you

Tags