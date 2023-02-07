Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores. Pictured is a Bed Bath & Beyond store in New York, on February 6.

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations.

The company's brick-and-mortar footprint has already shrunk dramatically, a regulatory filing showed late Monday, and the new closings mean it will have shuttered 400 stores in the past year — almost half the 950 or so stores it had open in February 2022.

