Bed Bath & Beyond is running out of time

Bed Bath & Beyond's sales plunge. Pictured is a Bed Bath & Beyond store on January 05, in Forest Park, Illinois.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond lost a third of its sales during the holiday run-up and is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy.

The retailer said Tuesday that net sales fell 33%, to $1.3 billion, during its latest quarter ending November 26 compared with the same stretch a year ago. It lost $393 million during the quarter, a 42% increase from a year ago.

Recommended for you

Tags