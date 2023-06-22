New York (CNN) — Bed Bath & Beyond will live on. The brand, that is, not the stores.

The retailer’s name, intellectual property and digital assets were purchased by Overstock.com for $21.5 million, according to court documents released Thursday. However, the deal won’t keep its stores open, which are currently closing after Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy in April.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0