Bed, Bath & Beyond is having a mammoth going-out-of-business sale. Shoppers Mariel Correa and Jeanette Graciano, clutching a handful of the retailer's iconic blue-and-white 20% off coupons, weren't going to miss a minute of it.

"I'm coming every day," said Correa, as she strode the aisles of the 92,000-square-foot New York City flagship store with her coworker. "I want to get all the sales I can get until this store closes. I need a hamper, kitchen things, bedding. Did I tell you I really want a hamper?"

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News