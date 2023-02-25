Berkshire Hathaway's operating earnings fell during the fourth quarter of 2022, as inflation pressures and high interest rates bogged down businesses at the company run by investor Warren Buffett, though the full year profits reached a "record."

Berkshire's operating profit, or the total profit from core operations before tax and interest, was $6.7 billion in the fourth quarter last year, Buffett said in his highly-anticipated annual shareholder letter Saturday. That was a nearly 8% drop from the company's third quarter earnings of $7.8 billion.

CNN's Paul R. La Monica contributed to this report.

