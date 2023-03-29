Bernie Sanders confronts former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on company's labor practices

Howard Schultz, here in 2017, is testifying before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Wednesday morning.

 Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Senator Bernie Sanders, who has roundly criticized former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz over the company's blatant attempts to shut down its own workers' unionization efforts, finally got to question Schultz during a Senate hearing Wednesday.

Schultz, currently the company's chairman emeritus, is testifying before Sanders and the rest of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee during a hearing titled "No Company Is Above the Law: The Need to End Illegal Union Busting at Starbucks," on Wednesday morning. Later, the committee will hear from a barista, a union organizer and worker who was let go, and others.