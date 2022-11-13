Beware: The companies that hold your crypto aren't insured the way banks are

Pedestrians walk past an advertisement displaying a Bitcoin cryptocurrency token in February in Hong Kong.

 Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

The "crypto winter" that hit earlier this year walloped digital asset prices and served as a healthy reminder that cryptocurrencies are highly risky, volatile investments.

But now, in the wake of crypto exchange FTX's implosion, crypto investors were reminded of another risk they face: Crypto accounts lack guaranteed protections when the exchange or platform provider goes belly up.

