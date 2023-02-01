Good news: Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is happening. Bad news: Fans are already gearing up for a difficult time getting tickets, especially following Ticketmaster's botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Beyoncé announced the tour — which had been previously rumored — on Wednesday. In an Instagram post, the superstar posted simply "RENAISSANCEㅤ ㅤWORLD TOUR 2023." Her website shows tour dates from May to September. Beyoncé will perform in cities around the world, making several stops in the United States. The site suggests tickets will be on sale soon.

