Biden announces a Boeing and Air India deal for more than 200 jets

Air India will purchase more than 200 planes from Boeing. In this September 2020 photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle.

 Elaine Thompson/AP/File

Air India will purchase more than 200 planes from Boeing, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday. It's the third biggest sale of all time for the aircraft manufacturer.

The agreement will include 190 Boeing 737 MAXs, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777Xs -- a total of 220 firm orders valued at a list price of $34 billion, the official says.

