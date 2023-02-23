Biden nominates former MasterCard exec Ajay Banga to lead World Bank

In this May 2021 photo, Ajay Banga, Chairman of Mastercard, meets with Vice President Kamala Harris and other CEOs from companies that are engaged with the Northern Triangle in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC.

 Ting Shen/Pool/Shutterstock

President Joe Biden has announced that he's nominating Ajay Banga, a former MasterCard executive, to serve as president of the World Bank.

In a statement, Biden said that Banga is "uniquely equipped to lead the World Bank at this critical moment in history" and that he has a "proven track record managing people and systems, and partnering with global leaders around the world to deliver results."

Tags