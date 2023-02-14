Air India will purchase more than 200 planes from Boeing, a White House official says President Joe Biden will announce Tuesday. It's the third biggest sale of all time for the aircraft manufacturer.

The agreement will include 190 Boeing 737 MAXs, 20 Boeing 787s, and 10 Boeing 777Xs -- a total of 220 firm orders valued at a list price of $34 billion, the official says. The purchase will also include customer options for an additional 50 Boeing 737 MAXs and 20 Boeing 787s, totaling 290 airplanes for a total of $45.9 billion at list price.

CNN's Chris Isidore, Diksha Madhok, Gregory Wallace and Pierre Meilhan contributed to this report.

