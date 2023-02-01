President Joe Biden is slated to announce new progress on his administration's "competition agenda" during the fourth meeting of the Presidential Competition Council on Wednesday, taking steps to slash junk fees while calling on Congress to pass legislation targeting hidden and exorbitant fees across the travel, entertainment, utility and hospitality industries.

Rohit Chopra, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said Biden will announce that the CFPB will propose a rule slashing excessive credit card late fees in a move the White House says will reduce those fees from $30 to $8 on average, saving American consumers as much as $9 billion a year.

