Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him

Lael Brainard, vice chair of the US Federal Reserve, listens to a question during an interview in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Brainard said the central bank should probably soon reduce the size of its interest-rate increases, signaling she favors slowing to a half-point hike as early as next month.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday.

The process to replace Deese as head of the powerful National Economic Council remains ongoing and the situation is fluid, the person said. Brainard is seen as a leading contender, although the process is still underway and President Joe Biden hasn't made a final decision, according to two people familiar with the matter.

