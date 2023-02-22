Forecasts from Walmart and Home Depot made for a grim day of trading on Tuesday. The mega retailers' predictions of a weakening economy and a dip in consumer spending this year sent markets tumbling as Wall Street seemed to realize that the Federal Reserve's campaign to quell inflation could yet lead to recession.

What's happening: We've written about the remarkable strength of the US consumer quite a bit here at Before the Bell. According to Census Bureau data last week, retail sales in January jumped 3% to a record $697 billion — notching their largest gain since March 2021.

Tags