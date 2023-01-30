Microsoft founder Bill Gates said he "shouldn't have had dinners" with Jeffrey Epstein during an interview with Australia's ABC 7 .30.

Gates and Epstein, the powerful financier who was accused of child sex trafficking before dying, of an apparent suicide, in a New York City jail cell while awaiting trial, had met numerous times beginning in 2011, according to a New York Times report. But Gates had told CNN he only had dinners with him for potential philanthropic opportunities.

