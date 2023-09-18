Bill Maher isn’t bringing back his HBO talk show during the writers’ strike

Bill Maher isn't bringing back his HBO talk show amid the ongoing writers' strike.

 MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

New York (CNN) — Bill Maher has changed his mind and isn’t bringing back his HBO talk show amid the ongoing writer’s strike.

“My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike,” Maher wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

