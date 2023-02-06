Binance briefly halts US dollar transfers

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting February 8.

 Adobe Stock

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it would temporarily halt transfers of US dollars starting Wednesday.

"Only a small proportion of our users will be impacted by this and we are working hard to restart the service as soon as possible," the company tweeted Monday. "All other methods of buying and selling crypto remain unaffected."

