Blackstone is the latest victim of the weakening commercial real estate market

Pictured here is Blackstone headquarters in New York on April 20. Blackstone Inc.'s first-quarter profit fell as dealmaking at the world's largest alternative-asset manager slowed in a tumultuous stretch when rising interest rates roiled the markets and banking system.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The ongoing commercial real estate slowdown has a new victim: Blackstone, the largest owner of commercial real estate globally. The company saw its distributable earnings — the profit distributed to shareholders after expenses — plunge 36% since last year. That's raising eyebrows on Wall Street as investors assess the fallout from last month's regional banking crisis.

Blackrock's decline was largely driven by an easing of value in its real estate investments. The company's real estate segment's distributable earnings fell 58% since last year. Profits from sales fell 54% to $4.4 billion, down from $9.5 billion last year.

