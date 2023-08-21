New York (CNN) — The reign of “Barbie” is over. At least at the box office, anyway.

For the first time since its July 21 release, the Greta Gerwig-directed film wasn’t the country’s top-grossing film for the weekend. Instead, DC’s superhero film “Blue Beetle” took its place and grossed an estimated $25.4 million, while “Barbie” slipped to second and brought in $21.5 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

