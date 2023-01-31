Ira "Bob" Born, known as the "Father of Peeps," died on Sunday. He was 98.

Just Born Quality Confections, the Pennsylvania-based company that makes various candies, including the chick-shaped marshmallows, confirmed Born's death in a statement. The company said that Born will be "remembered as a tireless and passionate advocate for the candy industry and a wonderful supporter of our community."

