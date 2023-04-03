Bob Iger calls Florida actions against Disney World 'anti-business'

Disney CEO Bob Iger, seen here in London in 2019, fought back against Florida Governor Ron Desantis' actions against his company, telling Disney shareholders that recent actions by the state were "anti-business."

 Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Disney CEO Bob Iger fought back against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions against his company, telling Disney shareholders that recent actions by the state were "anti-business."

The state of Florida has taken action to strip Disney of some of the powers it had over the land that includes and surrounds Disney World. Florida's move came after the company objected to legislation passed last year to limit discussions of LGBTQ issues in Florida schools, a bill that opponents referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law.

