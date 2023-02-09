Bob Iger wins again. Activist shareholder stands down in Disney board battle

Disney CEO, Bob Iger, here in 2021, in New York, has gained a key battle against activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.

 Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

In Bob we trust, Wall Street said Thursday. After reporting a multibillion cost-cutting initiative that sent Disney shares surging, CEO Bob Iger gained a key battle against activist shareholder Nelson Peltz.

Peltz, who demanded changes at Disney and a seat on the company's board, declared defeat after Iger announced many of the cost-cutting initiatives Peltz had been demanding. At the conclusion of Iger's half-hour interview with CNBC on Thursday, Peltz said he was dropping his bid.

