Boeing forced to halt 787 Dreamliner deliveries once again

Boeing is forced to halt 787 Dreamliner deliveries once again. The jets in question are here under production at the Boeing manufacturing facility in North Charleston, South Carolina, on December 13, 2022.

 Logan Cyrus/AFP/Getty Images

Boeing has been forced to halt deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner once again, just months after it resumed deliveries to customers following a year-long halt.

Boeing will have to conduct additional analysis of the fuselage in order to address new concerns of the Federal Aviation Administration, according to statements from the regulator and the company.

