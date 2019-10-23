Boeing is profitable again, but the 737 Max is still a crisis

Boeing is profitable again. But the 737 Max crisis is still a major problem for the company's financial results.
The aircraft maker earned $895 million in the third quarter, bouncing back from a $3.7 billion loss in the previous quarter. That loss was because of a $5 billion charge related to the grounding of the 737 Max in March. Boeing's most important plane was grounded after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
But earnings in the third quarter fell by more than half from the $1.9 billion it earned a year earlier. And revenue tumbled 21% because of the lack of 737 Max deliveries. The 737 Max is Boeing's bestselling plane.
Boeing's profits came primarily from its defense and space business. The commercial airplanes unit posted another loss.
The 737 Max isn't the only production problem Boeing faces. The company warned Wednesday it would cut its 787 production rate to about 12 a month by late next year because of diminished demand from the trade war. It had just boosted the monthly production rate for the 787 to 14 earlier this year. It said the slower build pace for that widebody jet would last about two years.
The company also warned that it is now targeting early 2021 for its first delivery of the 777X, a new version of that jet that it had previously said it still hoped to deliver by late next year.
Boeing has continued to build the 737 Max during the grounding, though at a slower pace of only 42 planes a month, down from the 52 it was building before the crisis. And Boeing said Wednesday that the slower production rate for a longer than previously anticipated time frame would add an additional $900 million in costs during the life of 737 Max program, on top of the $2.7 billion in increased costs it had previously booked.
Boeing said it's still working under the assumption that the 737 Max will get its first approval to return to service before the end of the year, and it should be able to build 57 of the planes a month by the end of 2020.
Boeing did not say which regulator would give it the first approval, although its focus has been to win approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration. Boeing said expects approval by other aviation regulators around the globe to be phased in throughout early 2020.
"Our top priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 MAX, and we're making steady progress," said CEO Dennis Muilenburg.
But that time line seems optimistic.
Boeing has yet to get all the certification testing to the FAA, missing a self-imposed deadline to have that to authorities by September. And the FAA, which issued harsh criticism of Boeing just last week over some internal communications that has been discovered between Boeing employees concerned about the handling of the plane during its original certification process. The regulator said there is no timeline for approval. The airlines that have the planes in their fleets have canceled flights that would have used the planes into next year.
Boeing burned through $2.4 billion in cash in the quarter. But it still has enough to ride out the current crisis, as cash on hand rose by about $1.3 billion to $10.9 billion, thanks to the company's decision to increase debt by more than $5 billion during the period.