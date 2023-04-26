Losses continued to mount for Boeing, as the supply chain problems caused higher-than-expected losses.

The company reported a loss of $1.27 per share, excluding special, one-off charges and gains. Although that was an improvement from the $2.75 a share it lost on that basis a year earlier, it marked the seventh-straight quarter in which Boeing reported a loss, excluding one-time items.

