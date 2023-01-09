Stocks soared on Friday to their best day in more than a month. The Dow gained 700 points and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose by 2.3% and 2.6% respectively, as traders bet that a slowdown in wage growth could mean that inflation may finally be cooling off.

But the big turnaround story during the short first week of the year isn't just about equities, it's also about bonds.

