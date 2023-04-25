Crypto company Yuga Labs has won its claims of trademark infringement against artist Ryder Ripps who copied their NFTs in what he called a protest of their racially offensive imagery.

Ripps and his legal team raised issues of celebrity endorsements, art, the First Amendment and what crypto really is as defenses in the copying of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection that he then offered as RR/BAYC — defenses that were rejected. Damages are set to be decided at a trial scheduled for June. Ripps told CNN he would appeal.

