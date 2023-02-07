BP posts record profit and boosts investment in oil and gas

BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion. Pictured is a BP gas station in Washington, DC, in April, 2022.

BP's annual profit more than doubled last year to an all-time high of nearly $28 billion, extending a record run of earnings for the world's oil majors that is fueling calls for higher taxes on the windfall gains.

The British energy company also announced Tuesday that it would invest more in oil and gas over the course of this decade, while reducing its carbon emissions by less than previously planned.

