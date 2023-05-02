Shares of BP fell more than 5% Tuesday after the energy giant said it would return less cash to investors following a drop in first-quarter profit.

BP reported underlying profit of $5 billion for the first three months of the year. That's down from $6.2 billion a year ago — after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring — but still almost double the $2.6 billion it reported for the first quarter of 2021.

